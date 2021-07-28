Ask the Expert
Food give away set for Tifton

2nd Harvest food is available
2nd Harvest food is available
By Dave Miller
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Second Harvest of South Georgia is holding another free food distribution beginning at 7 a.m. Saturday at the UGA Tifton Campus Conference Center.

Along with pantry boxes and other perishable food, child nutritional boxes will also be distributed through a state grant from the Georgia Nutrition Assistance Program.

For the child nutritional boxes only, proof of eligibility must be shown, such as a PeachCare for Kids card, an EBT food stamp card, or a student identification card for a local school system.

No such identification is required for the regular food boxes. No more than two households per car is allowed.

Call 888-453-4143 for information.

