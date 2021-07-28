Good chance of showers and thunderstorms Today with a possibility of some flash flooding. That will keep highs in the lower 90s. Rain chances nearly disappear the next 3 days. A full blown heat wave is expected. The heat will become dangerous Friday and Saturday. Morning lows will barely fall in the the 70s. Highs should reach 100 and heat index values will soar to 110 + ! A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for Friday and Saturday. You will want avoid being outdoors from 11am to 7pm. A saggy front returns rain chances Sunday and it peaks Monday and breaks the Heat Wave. Below average temperatures are expected by mid week, next week. Highs in the upper 80s !

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.