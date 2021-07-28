First Alert Weather Day declared ahead of heatwave
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB’s First Alert Weather Team has a declared a First Alert Weather Day for Friday and Saturday ahead of an incoming heatwave.
Dangerous heat is expected on Friday and Saturday.
Highs are expected to reach 100º and the heat index will soar to 110º.
The weather team said to avoid being outdoors from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Be Weather Aware:
