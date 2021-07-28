Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Dangerously hot and humid

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Hotter temperatures and high humidity will send feels like temperatures to 108° and higher Thursday through Sunday. The NWS has issued a Heat Advisory from 10am to 7pm tomorrow. The scorching conditions even more dangerous Friday and Saturday which have been declared First Alert Weather Days to help keep you safe during the heatwave.

Remember to stay cool, limit time outdoors, take frequent breaks, stay hydrated and heed any signs of heat related illnesses. Rain chances are slim which means not much relief from Mother Nature.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday evening will be the last for a few days. Drier and hotter air takes over until a cold front arrives with wetter weather Sunday into early next week. The front also brings a break from the heat as highs drop from the upper 90s around 100 to low 90s and upper 80s.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is surveying the area after a teen died from apparent...
Update: Tifton teen in death investigation identified
Valdosta City Council approves new vehicles for police department (Source: WALB)
Valdosta Police Department address viral Tik Tok video
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
When getting out of the vehicle, the driver ran off towards Lucile Drive and escaped, according...
ADDU finds drugs during traffic stop after driver escapes
Lightning bolt
Several areas in Albany affected by Tuesday’s thunderstorms

Latest News

Temps and heat indices peak
Wednesday 6pm First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared ahead of heatwave
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather