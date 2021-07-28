Dangerously hot and humid

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Hotter temperatures and high humidity will send feels like temperatures to 108° and higher Thursday through Sunday. The NWS has issued a Heat Advisory from 10am to 7pm tomorrow. The scorching conditions even more dangerous Friday and Saturday which have been declared First Alert Weather Days to help keep you safe during the heatwave.

Remember to stay cool, limit time outdoors, take frequent breaks, stay hydrated and heed any signs of heat related illnesses. Rain chances are slim which means not much relief from Mother Nature.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday evening will be the last for a few days. Drier and hotter air takes over until a cold front arrives with wetter weather Sunday into early next week. The front also brings a break from the heat as highs drop from the upper 90s around 100 to low 90s and upper 80s.

