City of Albany announces sewer overflow after heavy rainfall

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Albany announced Wednesday on its Facebook page that there was a sanitary sewer spill near Lift Station 26 along the east side of the Flint River, downstream of the Oglethorpe bridge after the city experienced heavy rainfall Tuesday.

According to the post, about 16,000 gallons of diluted sewage were discharged from a manhole and then to the Flint River approximately 100 feet south of the bridge.

The post states that the Lift Station equipment was functioning properly but was overwhelmed after the area experienced heavy rainfall for two consecutive fifteen-minute periods.

The city said that 0.87 inches and 1.26 inches of rain were recorded, with total rainfall for the hour being 2.45 inches.

Once the rain slowed, the city said that the pumps were able to catch up, and the overflow ceased.

According to the City of Albany, sampling of the river has begun. EPD and the health department have been notified.

The post also said that no City of Albany drinking water system was affected by the spill.

