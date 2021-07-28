Ask the Expert
Annual Battle of the Badges helps Red Cross with blood donations

Red Cross blood drive
Red Cross blood drive
By Jennifer Morejon
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta Fire and Police Departments battled to see which team donated the most blood.

Red Cross is in dire need of blood donations.

A friendly competition for a good cause, the “Battle of the Badges” aims to help the Red Cross meet their needs with blood donations.

During the pandemic, inventory has been running low.

“Due to COVID and to the effects of COVID last year on the cancellations of blood drives, we’re collecting 12% more this year than we did because of COVID. But the need has risen because more COVID patients need blood, sickle cell patients need blood, cancer patients,” said Terri Jenkins, Executive Director for South Central Red Cross chapter.

Trauma cases are on the rise in South Georgia.

Organ transplants, elective surgeries, and natural disaster aftermath also all require blood supply.

Jenkins says there’s a high demand for O positive, the universal blood type.

She says events like these really help raise awareness.

“Anytime you have a tragic event and have serious injuries that happen to somebody, you need blood. Blood transfusion and just hit home for us a few weeks ago and it just reminds you how important it is to have a bank that has the blood in it. So when people are in need, especially first responders., that the blood is here for them,” said Chief Leslie Manahan.

She’s referring to where three firefighters and a police officer were hurt while working to secure a downed powerline.

Chief Manahan says giving blood is a great way to support the community and save lives.

If you weren’t able to make it to “Battle of the Badges,” you can still donate here.

The winner for this year’s Battle of the Badges was the Valdosta Police Department!

