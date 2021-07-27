Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Walmart to pick up $1B in college tuition, books for employees

Walmart said it’s committed to investing nearly $1 billion over the next five years in about...
Walmart said it’s committed to investing nearly $1 billion over the next five years in about 1.5 million Walmart and Sam’s Club employees for higher education.(Source: Walmart)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The nation’s largest retailer says it will pay 100% of college tuition and books for workers through its Live Better U (LBU) education program.

Walmart said it’s committed to investing nearly $1 billion over the next five years in higher education for about 1.5 million Walmart and Sam’s Club employees.

“We are creating a path of opportunity for our associates to grow their careers at Walmart, so they can continue to build better lives for themselves and their families,” said Walmart Senior Vice President Lorraine Stomski.

“This investment is another way we can support our associates to pursue their passion and purpose while removing the barriers that too often keep adult working learners from obtaining degrees.”

Previously, employees had to pay a $1 a day fee to be a part of the LBU. Starting in August, the fee will be dropped, according to Walmart.

The retailer says more than 52,000 associates have participated in the program since it started in 2018 and 8,000 have already graduated.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is surveying the area after a teen died from apparent...
Update: Tifton teen in death investigation identified
Tiarah Sutton and Nytoria Morman were charged in connection to the attempted robbery and assault.
2 charged, 1 sought in Albany store attempted robbery, assault
Jared Zisman was charged in connection to a weekend killing and assaults that happened in...
Man charged in Nashville weekend killing, assaults
Grady County
Officials identify body found in Grady Co. pond
Fatal wreck
1 killed in Albany collision

Latest News

Crews continue to battle California's largest wildfire, the Dixie Fire.
Western wildfires calm down in cool weather, but losses grow
Brothers Brandon and Kyle Bushaw were driving in northern Wisconsin when a white deer stepped...
Wisconsin brothers capture rare white deer on video
More guidelines are expected from the CDC on Tuesday in regards to mask wearing in in schools...
New CDC guidelines call for masks in schools K-12
In this June 7, 2018, file photo, PFAS, or perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, foam...
Audit: Military personnel unprotected from toxic chemicals
Everyone should wear masks in schools, the CDC director says.
CDC: People need to mask up in schools