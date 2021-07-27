Valdosta, Lowndes Co. program helps keep roadways litter free

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A program in both Valdosta and Lowndes County is aiming to keep trash and debris away from streets and roadsides.

As you’re driving through the city or county, you may have noticed signs by the road. They’re used to raise awareness of litter problems in the area and get the community involved.

All hands on deck, that’s what County Spokesperson Meghan Barwick said the program aims to do.

The city and county programs aim to keep the roads litter-free. (WALB)

“It’s purpose is to attract public involvement. It’s super important not only to keep Georgia highways but also county roads free and clear of little and trash,” said Barwick.

It can be a time-consuming and expensive operation, so making cleanup efforts volunteer-based helps.

The city said last year when Keep Lowndes-Valdosta Beautiful was disbanded, Lowndes County and the City of Valdosta began their own initiatives and took over some programs that were already in place.

One being “Adopt A Street Or Road.” Organizations, businesses or people in the community choose a street they want to take care of for at least a one-year contract.

For the program, organizations, businesses or people in the community choose a street they want to take care of for at least a one-year contract. (WALB)

The city currently has six active contracts.

The county has over 20.

Wild Adventures is one of them.

“The adopt a road program gives us an opportunity to give back in a very easy but noticeable way. At Wild Adventures, we make games out of it. We take groups of our leadership team and some of our team members about three to four times a year and we come out and we sweep the road in front of Wild Adventures along here on Old Clyattville Road,” said Adam Floyd, marketing communications manager for the theme park.

Floyd said it’s an easy way to give back and make a visible difference in the area.

Participation rules and regulations are different for the city and county.

To learn more about the city program, click here. To learn more about the county program, click here.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.