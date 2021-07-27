Tifton teen dies overnight

Ask the Expert
Tifton Police called for help from the GBI
By Dave Miller
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A 17-year-old boy died Monday night in an apparent shooting in Tifton, according to officials.

Deputy Coroner Joe Thompson said that he was called out to a scene on Garrison Street at 11:46 p.m.

Injuries to the boy’s body, Thompson said, “appear to be consistent with gunshot wounds.”

The Tifton Police Department requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) to assist in the investigation.

The victim’s body will be taken to the GBI headquarters for an autopsy.

WALB has a reporter en route to this area to learn more about this developing story.

