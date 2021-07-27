Ask the Expert
South Ga. organization partnered up with VPD for Back-to-School Supplies Drive

New Territory Outreach Ministries partnered up with VPD for back-to-school supply drive.
By Jennifer Morejon
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - It’s almost back to school time.

A South Georgia organization partnered up with Valdosta Police Department (VPD) to help the community with supplies for a successful return to school.

Hoping to expand their efforts, New Territory Outreach Ministries reached out to the police department.

Every year around this time, VPD partners up with different organizations for school supply drives.

Pastor Monica Allen with the organization says she went door-knocking around different neighborhoods, looking to see where the need was and what she could do to help.

Supplies for schools were the answer.

With classes returning face-to-face and parents still struggling financially during the pandemic.

“It was a great loss during that time, jobs, home, people evicted, so I think right now, we can come together and just help a parent or a family out with some school supplies it will make a big difference. There’s a great need to make sure our kids can go back with everything they need in school, feeling confident,” said Allen.

New Territory Outreach Ministries partnered up with VPD for back-to-school supply drive.
They’re collecting book bags, notebooks, paper, pencils, scissors, sharpies, and colored Markers.

If you would like to donate, items can be dropped off at the police department’s lobby collection box, open 24/7. Or at R & R Tire Express at 1500 West Hill Avenue.

Donations will be collected until Friday.

They’ll be given out to families at Vallotton Park on Saturday at 2 p.m.

New Territory Outreach Ministries partnered up with VPD for back-to-school supply drive.
