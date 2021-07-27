Residents complain of raw sewage, standing water at Albany apartments

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Residents are complaining about raw sewage at East Lake Apartments at 500 Pinson Road in Albany.

City code enforcement is aware of the issue and it is considered a code violation.

Residents are complaining about raw sewage at East Lake Apartments in Albany. (WALB)

WALB News 10 is working to find out if any citations have been given. The Dougherty County Health Department said this falls under the city sewer division and has been going on since 2014. They added they have no jurisdiction in this issue.

Commissioner Jon Howard was contacted by a constituent about the situation promting him to visit the property and take pictures. He also verified this is an ongoing issue.

“They said they have noticed them to rectify and fix the manhole where raw sewage but as of Sunday nothing has happened,” he said.

The property just sold and is under new management. A phone number told to WALB by Howard that was tied to the property had no answer, but the voicemail said it was Chicagoland Management.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information comes in.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.