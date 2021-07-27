Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Residents complain of raw sewage, standing water at Albany apartments

Residents are complaining about raw sewage at East Lake Apartments in Albany.
Residents are complaining about raw sewage at East Lake Apartments in Albany.(WALB)
By Gabrielle Ware
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Residents are complaining about raw sewage at East Lake Apartments at 500 Pinson Road in Albany.

City code enforcement is aware of the issue and it is considered a code violation.

Residents are complaining about raw sewage at East Lake Apartments in Albany.
Residents are complaining about raw sewage at East Lake Apartments in Albany.(WALB)

WALB News 10 is working to find out if any citations have been given. The Dougherty County Health Department said this falls under the city sewer division and has been going on since 2014. They added they have no jurisdiction in this issue.

Commissioner Jon Howard was contacted by a constituent about the situation promting him to visit the property and take pictures. He also verified this is an ongoing issue.

“They said they have noticed them to rectify and fix the manhole where raw sewage but as of Sunday nothing has happened,” he said.

The property just sold and is under new management. A phone number told to WALB by Howard that was tied to the property had no answer, but the voicemail said it was Chicagoland Management.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information comes in.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is surveying the area after a teen died from apparent...
Update: Tifton teen in death investigation identified
Tiarah Sutton and Nytoria Morman were charged in connection to the attempted robbery and assault.
2 charged, 1 sought in Albany store attempted robbery, assault
Jared Zisman was charged in connection to a weekend killing and assaults that happened in...
Man charged in Nashville weekend killing, assaults
Grady County
Officials identify body found in Grady Co. pond
Fatal wreck
1 killed in Albany collision

Latest News

New Territory Outreach Ministries partnered up with VPD for back-to-school supply drive.
South Ga. organization partnered up with VPD for Back-to-School Supplies Drive
The programs help keep roadways litter-free.
Valdosta, Lowndes Co. program helps keep roadways litter free
When getting out of the vehicle, the driver ran off towards Lucile Drive and escaped, according...
ADDU finds drugs during traffic stop after driver escapes
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is surveying the area after a teen died from apparent...
Update: Tifton teen in death investigation identified