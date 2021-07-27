Ask the Expert
Officials identify body found in Grady Co. pond

Grady County
Grady County(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - A Grady County man was found floating in a pond Monday morning, according to the Grady County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Jatonio President, 22, was found around 8 a.m. in a pond in the 200 block of Singletary Road. They said they found President’s body in the pond and tire tracks leading into the water.

The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team helped recover a silver SUV from the pond. Deputies said they believe President was the driver.

It also appears the car went into the pond sometime overnight, according to Deputy Coroner Ronnie Corker.

President’s body has been taken for an autopsy.

Georgia State Patrol is currently investigating the car and the accident scene.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

