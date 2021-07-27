A very muggy start ends with numerous showers and thunderstorms and the potential for some heavy rain. Before that heat index numbers soar to near 105. Tomorrow will be rather wet keeping highs in the lower 90s. We lose the rain chances to end the week and heat becomes dangerous. Highs reach near 100 and heat index numbers may approach 110. Rain chances build back Sunday into Monday and that should relax the heat.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

