Colquitt County Hosts Little Lady Packer Softball Camp(Source: WALB)
By Kyle Logan
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 7:09 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Over in Moultrie, Packer park is the place to be this week as the Lady Packers softball program is hosting their Little Lady Packer softball camp.

30 young ladies from ages 5 to 12 took to the fields on day one learning all things defense.

The goal, to learn and grow through all aspects of the game by the time the week is over and for the Packers, this camp is all about starting early and building for a better tomorrow.

”It builds a big culture here in Moultrie, it does you know the girls come to the camp and then we see them at the ball game and then like you said later on they become lady Packers themselves after four or five years, said Packers head coach Chance Pitts. “So they reminisce on the camp and they just talk about the good times that they’ve had and stuff like that so it’s just great to be out here and be with these girls again.”

A fun week is on the way and camp will run through Wednesday.

