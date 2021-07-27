ADDU finds drugs during traffic stop after driver escapes

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit (ADDU) found several drugs during a traffic stop after the driver escaped on Monday in the 1200 block of Dawson Road.

Law enforcement said the driver was stopped for distracted driving.

During the stop, law enforcement said the driver was agitated and was asked to exit the vehicle.

When getting out of the vehicle, the driver ran off towards Lucile Drive and escaped, according to ADDU officials.

While searching the vehicle, ADDU said they found marijuana, meth and cocaine.

The identity of the driver is still unknown and the case is still under investigation.

