Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

ADDU finds drugs during traffic stop after driver escapes

When getting out of the vehicle, the driver ran off towards Lucile Drive and escaped, according...
When getting out of the vehicle, the driver ran off towards Lucile Drive and escaped, according to ADDU officials.(WALB)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit (ADDU) found several drugs during a traffic stop after the driver escaped on Monday in the 1200 block of Dawson Road.

Law enforcement said the driver was stopped for distracted driving.

During the stop, law enforcement said the driver was agitated and was asked to exit the vehicle.

When getting out of the vehicle, the driver ran off towards Lucile Drive and escaped, according to ADDU officials.

While searching the vehicle, ADDU said they found marijuana, meth and cocaine.

The identity of the driver is still unknown and the case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared Zisman was charged in connection to a weekend killing and assaults that happened in...
Man charged in Nashville weekend killing, assaults
Tiarah Sutton and Nytoria Morman were charged in connection to the attempted robbery and assault.
2 charged, 1 sought in Albany store attempted robbery, assault
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is surveying the area after a teen died from apparent...
Update: Tifton teen in death investigation identified
Fatal wreck
1 killed in Albany collision
Grady County
Officials identify body found in Grady Co. pond

Latest News

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is surveying the area after a teen died from apparent...
Update: Tifton teen in death investigation identified
Authorities say a box of applications was mailed over from the Georgia Department of Labor in...
Thomas County Sheriff’s Office investigating unemployment fraud in county
Georgia River Network Paddle Georgia coordinator, Joe Cook, maps 11 miles of Spring Creek while...
Google Map my river
Mercedez Denise Simon
Camilla police identify, arrest suspect in overnight burglary