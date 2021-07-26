Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Valdosta’s Drexel Park playground closed for sewer repairs

The work on the sewer system at Drexel Park is expected to take at least four weeks to complete.
The work on the sewer system at Drexel Park is expected to take at least four weeks to complete.(City of Valdosta)
By Dave Miller
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Contractors working for the City of Valdosta Utilities Department are making emergency repairs to the sanitary sewer main located at Drexel Park, 1400 North Patterson St.

The city said this project will require the playground in the park to be closed. The work will also require the sidewalk on the east side of North Patterson Street to be closed between Brookwood Drive and 1409 North Patterson St.

The work is expected to take at least four weeks to complete. Signage will be in place to alert pedestrians as well as motorists approaching the area.

The city said everyone is urged to adhere to these warnings signs and drive with caution.

During constriction, the city said visitors and residents are encouraged to visit one of more than 40 other parks and facilities in Valdosta and Lowndes County.

For a complete list of parks and facilities, you can visit VLPRA’s website HERE. For more information about the project, call the City of Valdosta Utilities Department at (229) 259-3592.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Fatal wreck
1 killed in Albany collision
Cornelius Reyshawn Wallace Murray, 19, and Natajah Sincere Culpepper, 18, charged in Perry...
Americus man charged in Perry homicide
Da'briana Reynolds, left, and Jakhari Daniels, right, were charged in connection to a Monday...
2 women charged in connection to Valdosta homicide
DCP Logo
4 arrested in Dougherty Co. car theft ring

Latest News

As of 2:45, crews were on scene at 1505 E. Park Avenue.
Unattended cooking caused apartment fire, VFD says
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.9¢ per gallon in the last week, averaging...
How much are you saving at the gas pump?
Fatal wreck
1 killed in Albany collision
Cornelius Reyshawn Wallace Murray, 19, and Natajah Sincere Culpepper, 18, charged in Perry...
Americus man charged in Perry homicide