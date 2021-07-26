Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Texas, Oklahoma take step toward possibly leaving Big 12

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) prepares to throw a pass against Oklahoma during the second...
Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) prepares to throw a pass against Oklahoma during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Texas and Oklahoma notified the Big 12 they will not be renewing their grants of media rights following expiration in 2025, a possible step toward the powerhouse programs leaving the conference.

In a joint statement, the two universities said Monday they plan to honor the existing agreements and that “notice to the Big 12 at this point is important in advance of the expiration of the conference’s current media rights agreement.”

Neither Texas nor Oklahoma explicitly said their intention is to leave the conference, only that they continue “to monitor the rapidly evolving collegiate athletics landscape” as they consider how to position their athletics programs.

Big 12 leaders held a call Thursday without the two schools involved, the Associated Press reported. The AP said Commissioner Bob Bowlsby, athletic directors and school presidents and chancellors discussed options for persuading Texas and Oklahoma to stay and ways to keep going if they leave, according to a person familiar with the call.

Texas and Oklahoma are reportedly considering a move to the Southeastern Conference.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Fatal wreck
1 killed in Albany collision
Cornelius Reyshawn Wallace Murray, 19, and Natajah Sincere Culpepper, 18, charged in Perry...
Americus man charged in Perry homicide
Da'briana Reynolds, left, and Jakhari Daniels, right, were charged in connection to a Monday...
2 women charged in connection to Valdosta homicide
DCP Logo
4 arrested in Dougherty Co. car theft ring

Latest News

Zackary Graffam, Ethan Bridges, Abbie McDaniel and Grant Wininger were all charged in...
Update: 4 arrested in string of Worth Co. crimes
FILE - In this June 23, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden listens as Attorney General...
8 US attorney picks by Biden would include historic firsts
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi poses in his office during an interview with The...
Biden, Iraqi PM to announce end of US combat mission in Iraq
As of 2:45, crews were on scene at 1505 E. Park Avenue.
Unattended cooking caused apartment fire, VFD says