President of Georgia Association of Educators tours Southwest Ga.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The President of the Georgia Association of Educators, Lisa Morgan stopped in Southwest Georgia Monday as part of a statewide tour.

A kindergarten teacher and president of the organization, Morgan told WALB their top priorities for this school year. Schools in Georgia get over $4 billion in funding thanks to the American Rescue Plan.

“School nurses in all of our schools also, that we have more counselors and school social workers. We know that the pandemic has had an impact on our students socially and emotionally,” she said.

She explained that this year will be an important one because despite what some may say, the pandemic is not over.

“We’re still in the pandemic, as much as we would like to believe the pandemic is over it is not. And we’re seeing that in an increase in cases in Georgia and the increase in cases in children. I’ve been tracking that all year,” she added.

Gov. Brian Kemp has promised $5,000 raises for teachers.

Morgan said $3,000 of that has been budgeted for and she’s glad for that. But, she also said all education staff deserves a bump in pay.

“Our custodians, paraprofessionals, school secretaries, all of the people who work together every day to educate our students,” she said.

Morgan also said making sure students have good access to the internet is an ongoing priority if we don’t want students left behind.

Her next stop is in Sumter County.

