Man charged in Nashville weekend killing, assaults

Jared Zisman was charged in connection to a weekend killing and assaults that happened in...
Jared Zisman was charged in connection to a weekend killing and assaults that happened in Nashville.(Berrien County Jail)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A man was charged in connection to a homicide and assaults that happened on Saturday, according to the Nashville Police Department.

Jared Dean Zisman, 20, was charged with felony murder, felony aggravated battery-family violence and two counts of felony aggravated assault-family violence.

Around midnight on Saturday, police responded to the 700 block of S. Davis Street.

When police got there, a man, later identified as Zisman, was at the front door.

When officers went inside, a deceased man with severe head trauma was found in a bedroom, according to police.

A woman was found in another bedroom with severe bleeding wounds to her head and face.

A third victim that was also inside the home was found with non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman with severe injuries was taken to South Georgia Medical Center and then to Jacksonville, Fla. Police said she remains in critical condition.

Zisman is in the Berrien County Jail.

This is a developing story and we are working to learn more.

