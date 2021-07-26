Ask the Expert
Lee Co. Library offers technology to turn VHS to digital files

"DIY Memory Lab"
"DIY Memory Lab"(WALB)
By Molly Godley
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - If you’re like many people, you have VHS tapes at home with no way to watch them. Lee County Library’s DIY Memory Lab could help.

They said the inspiration behind this memory lab was to give people with VHS tapes a more modern way to store them.

Librarian Michael Kennedy said they want to give people a way to store memories forever.

Michael Kennedy, Librarian
Michael Kennedy, Librarian(WALB)

“A lot of people don’t understand VHS is a delicate medium. A lot of that film will degrade over time, especially if it’s kept in a warm closet or cold attic. We thought, ‘why don’t we get that out and digitize it maybe keep it forever instead of letting it degrade,” said Kennedy.

The memory lab sits in the local history room.

It's located in the local history section of the library
It's located in the local history section of the library(WALB)

“Taking your local history or your family history and making it something to where you can share it, it’s really adding to what we’ve already been doing here,” said Kennedy.

The process of transferring VHS to a digital file takes as long as the video is.

Kennedy said around six different groups have used the lab so far.

“A lot of people said that they didn’t realize how easy it was and for others they didn’t realize it would take the entire length of the movie, you have to wait for it to record it,” said Kennedy.

Lee County Library offer technology that turns VHS to digital files
Lee County Library offer technology that turns VHS to digital files(WALB)

Kennedy said they want to make the memory lab easy to use.

“Even if you think you’re not comfortable with technology, I promise you, this is very easy and it’s very fun. It’s a fun weekend project,” said Kennedy.

You can use this system anytime the library is open.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

