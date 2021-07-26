Ask the Expert
Georgia's plan approved to spend $1.4B in federal school aid

Georgia’s plan approved to spend $1.4B in federal school aid
Georgia’s plan approved to spend $1.4B in federal school aid(Source: Pixabay)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:02 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) — The U.S. Department of Education has announced that it has approved Georgia’s plans to use $1.4 billion in federal coronavirus relief money.

Federal officials already distributed two-thirds of the $4.2 billion that Georgia schools received under the American Rescue Plan, the relief bill backed by President Joe Biden. Most of the money is being directly allocated to Georgia’s 180-plus school districts, with $425 million held by the state Board of Education to address statewide needs.

Georgia’s plan calls for deploying state-level academic recovery specialists, increased summer and after-school learning and establishing school-based health clinics.

U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona visited a DeKalb County school Friday to highlight federal aid.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

