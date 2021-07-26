First Alert Weather
Wetter mid week, then Hotter
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Weekend leftovers with more heat and humidity and an isolated shower and/or thunderstorms late. Rain chance rise to the likely side Tuesday and Wednesday. An then drop to end the week. By then highs reach the upper 90s and heat index values soar to over 105. We may approach Heat Advisories Friday. Not much relief form rain heading into the weekend.
First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
