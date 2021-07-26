Feeding the Valley Food Bank works on $4 billion expansion

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A $4 million project in the works wants to tackle a food access shortage in Dougherty County. Those advocates say many people suffered from an increased lack of food, amid the pandemic.

Now, the Feeding the Valley Food Bank expansion project could put more groceries into more homes.

The expansion site is on Ledo Road. The old Streets building is the proposed new location for the distribution center. The current center operates out of Columbus, so this would be much closer to communities in and surrounding Dougherty County.

Feeding the Valley Food Bank works an Albany expansion. (Walb)

Feeding the Valley Food Bank said they saw a 53 percent increase in demand for their service once the pandemic started. They say they expect the high demand to continue.

“We also know that the effects of COVID-19 will continue for those who are food insecure. Moratorium evictions are about to expire, issues with utility disconnections, and things like that. People are going to continue to struggle as they make their way out of this pandemic and we’re going to continue to help them,” said President and CEO for Feeding the Valley Frank Sheppard.

The Department of Community Affairs will potentially use a block grant to help fund the $4 million project. The food bank began giving out food in Albany in 2019 and Sen. Freddie Sims says it’s been a godsend.

“They have produced beyond measure, and we are so proud to be associated with them and their partnerships with over 70 different organizations and agencies in our community,” she said.

The food bank said 1 in 5 people are chronically hungry in the counties that they serve. So, this expansion could have a major impact on lives.

Sims said they cover all the nutrient bases in their distribution.

“Fresh vegetables, fresh fruit, and this are what we need in our communities, especially for our growing children,” she added.

Their goal is to eventually distribute six million pounds of food annually.

