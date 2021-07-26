Ask the Expert
Dog Days of Summer

By Associated Press and Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(AP) - Lots of heat and humidity with very little cooling from Mother Nature Monday afternoon. Rain chances remain mostly along and east of I-75 although a few showers could pop up in other areas. For now highs are in the 90s but it’s feeling much hotter upper 90s to above 100°.

As Invest 90L retrogrades inland rain chances likely for our eastern counties this evening. Tomorrow tropical moisture spreads further west with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely Tuesday and Wednesday. With periods of heavy rain expected, there’s a chance for isolated flash flooding. Rain chances drop the later half of the week then rise again over the weekend.

Meantime summertime heat and humidity takes over as highs top low to upper 90s with feels like readings 100° to 108°. Nights remain very warm and muggy mid-upper 70s.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

