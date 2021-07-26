DCSS sponsors back-to-school vaccine clinic starting Saturday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Starting Saturday, parents can bring school-aged children and young adults who need vaccines for college admission to the vaccination clinic at the Dougherty County Health Department from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at 1710 S. Slappey Blvd.

The Dougherty County School System-sponsored clinics are scheduled for July 31 and Aug. 7.

Hearing, vision, dental and nutritional screenings will be provided. The COVID-19 vaccines will also be offered for youth ages 12 and up.

Participants will be required to wear a mask, gel up, and answer a symptoms checklist.

For additional information about the clinics, call the health department’s general clinic at (229) 638-6424, ext. 7726 and 7727.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.