Chris Todd Hosts Elite QB & Position Camp At SGA

DAMASCUS, Ga. (WALB) - Out in Damascus, former Auburn quarterback Chris Todd spent the day with the Warriors hosting his elite quarterback and position camp.

This camp, for grades 5th through 12th centered around the development at the QB position.

Footwork, throwing mechanics, work under center, you name it, these kids got good work in along with many of the skill guys you’ll see for S-G-A this fall.

More than a dozen athletes came out and for Chris, this weekend in Damascus has been a huge success.

“I don’t know, I like the country feel, I like small town and one thing with me for training, I don’t like just catering to.. it can be easier to cater to people that are paying for it and you know I like to be able to come over here and work with guys that don’t get access too it,” said Todd. “Because I love the game and seeing kids that they are excited when someone comes over to work so it’s fun for me. If these guys want it, I want to give them as much information as they can take in so they can work on it on their own when I leave.”

A successful day of camp with fall practice set to get going next week.

