AAPHC hosts HIV testing event

Robinson said “Normally people don’t understand HIV and Aids. We use this opportunity to test...
Robinson said “Normally people don’t understand HIV and Aids. We use this opportunity to test people and to educate them so they can be aware of their HIV status.”(WALB)
By Molly Godley
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Knowing your HIV status could help you get treatment before it develops into aids.

Albany Area Primary Health Care (AAPHC) is offering free testing on July 27 at 2200 Oglethorpe Boulevard.

This event starts at 9 a.m. and lasts until 1 p.m.

Program Coordinator, Dawn Robinson said there are more than 1,700 people living with HIV in Southwest Georgia.

Dawn Robinson, Program Coordinator with AAPHC
Dawn Robinson, Program Coordinator with AAPHC

“Normally people don’t understand HIV and aids. We use this opportunity to test people and to educate them so they can be aware of their HIV status,” said Robinson.

She said fewer people have been coming to get tested than in previous years, and the pandemic prevented them from doing as many testing events.

They hope mobile units will help with that and give more people access.

They are using their moble units
They are using their moble units

“It doesn’t matter if you’re single, married, dating, doesn’t matter. I say everyone should get tested to know their status. It’s very important,” said Robinson.

The test is normally given through a mouth swab, but because of COVID-19, they’ll do a finger prick.

It takes about 20 minutes to get the results.

They also require social distancing and masks at the event.

Robinson said the sooner you get tested, the better.

The sooner you catch the virus the more treatment you can get
The sooner you catch the virus the more treatment you can get

“Catch it as soon as possible. That’s why we urge people to get tested because the sooner you know your status and if you are positive, you can get treatment,” said Robinson.

She added treatment and medicine are available to keep you healthy if you’re diagnosed positive.

