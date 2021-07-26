Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

2 charged, 1 sought in Albany store attempted robbery, assault

Tiarah Sutton and Nytoria Morman were charged in connection to the attempted robbery and assault.
Tiarah Sutton and Nytoria Morman were charged in connection to the attempted robbery and assault.(Dougherty County Jail)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two women were arrested and a man is wanted in connection to an attempted burglary turned into an assault at an Albany store.

It happened at JCPenny on July 9.

The Albany Police Department is looking to identify this man in connection to an attempted...
The Albany Police Department is looking to identify this man in connection to an attempted robbery and assault at the Albany JCPenny.(Albany Police Department)

Police said the victim told them that a man grabbed several clothing items and then walked out of the store. When she attempted to stop him, he pepper-sprayed and hit her on the head. The man left the store with two women.

Tiarah Sutton, 20, and Nytoria Morman, 17, were charged with party to a crime-armed robbery and party to a crime-aggravated assault.

Update: Tiarah Sutton, 20, and Nytoria Morman 17, have been charged with Party to a Crime of Criminal Attempt-Armed...

Posted by Albany Ga Police Department on Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Albany police are still looking to identify the man in the incident.

On Monday, Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said the woman who tried to stop the robbery, Vickie Thomas, 62, died of “natural disease, unrelated to anything at JCPenny.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Department (229) 431-2100 or Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Fatal wreck
1 killed in Albany collision
Cornelius Reyshawn Wallace Murray, 19, and Natajah Sincere Culpepper, 18, charged in Perry...
Americus man charged in Perry homicide
Da'briana Reynolds, left, and Jakhari Daniels, right, were charged in connection to a Monday...
2 women charged in connection to Valdosta homicide
DCP Logo
4 arrested in Dougherty Co. car theft ring

Latest News

Hearing, vision, dental and nutritional screenings will be provided. The COVID-19 vaccines will...
DCSS sponsors back-to-school vaccine clinic starting Saturday
Jared Zisman was charged in connection to a weekend killing and assaults that happened in...
Man charged in Nashville weekend killing, assaults
Bob’s Grocery on North Harney Street was burglarized. Camilla police are looking to identify...
Camilla PD wants this person
Zackary Graffam, Ethan Bridges, Abbie McDaniel and Grant Wininger were all charged in...
Update: 4 arrested in string of Worth Co. crimes