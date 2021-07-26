2 charged, 1 sought in Albany store attempted robbery, assault

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two women were arrested and a man is wanted in connection to an attempted burglary turned into an assault at an Albany store.

It happened at JCPenny on July 9.

The Albany Police Department is looking to identify this man in connection to an attempted robbery and assault at the Albany JCPenny. (Albany Police Department)

Police said the victim told them that a man grabbed several clothing items and then walked out of the store. When she attempted to stop him, he pepper-sprayed and hit her on the head. The man left the store with two women.

Tiarah Sutton, 20, and Nytoria Morman, 17, were charged with party to a crime-armed robbery and party to a crime-aggravated assault.

Albany police are still looking to identify the man in the incident.

On Monday, Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said the woman who tried to stop the robbery, Vickie Thomas, 62, died of “natural disease, unrelated to anything at JCPenny.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Department (229) 431-2100 or Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

