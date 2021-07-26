1 killed in Albany collision

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was killed in a Saturday collision, according to the Albany Police Department.

Antwan Henderson, 48, was driving a moped on Tremont Avenue, headed towards Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive.

A Nissan Altima was driving on Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive and was going towards Tremont Avenue.

The moped turned left into the path of the Altima, according to police. The Altima swerved to avoid the moped, but the two collided at an intersection.

Henderson was taken to Phoebe but sustained fatal injuries.

Police said the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.