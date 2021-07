THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Saturday, Thomasville Fire Rescue saved a kitten from a car in downtown Thomasville. The Engine 1, A-Shift crew responded to the call.

The kitten was stuck in a vehicle engine compartment, according to TFR.

“Great job guys!” The station wrote on their Facebook page.

