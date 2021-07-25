ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Enjoy the rain-free day? Well, there is good news. We have at least another one in store for the new work week. Southwest Georgia is currently parked under a upper-level ridge and a high pressure system which allows for us to see much more dry time. However, we will have to deal with winds coming out of the south soon which will make our days feels steamy. High temperatures will only be in the low to middle 90′s. Now, heat index values will feel like the triple digits in a few spots for the next few days. We will be switching back toward that very rainy pattern starting on Tuesday all because of a tropical wave that will move onshore from the Atlantic ocean. This will cause increased rain chances through the rest of the week and so showers will not be going anywhere for several days. Temperatures will feel cooler after it rains, but in rain free areas.. It will get steamy in the middle 90′s.

