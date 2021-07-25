Ask the Expert
Drunk driver arrested after GSP chase on I-16

(Gray News)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A drunk driver led Georgia State Patrol on a high-speed chase in Savannah on Saturday.

GSP says they pulled over a red Chevrolet truck going over 100 mph in an area with a 45 mph speed limit in the westbound lanes of Interstate 16.

As GSP approached the vehicle, troopers say that’s when the driver fled the scene, running vehicles off the road and driving without its headlights on. GSP performed a PIT maneuver near mile marker 163.

The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody and is being charged with a DUI and felony fleeing.

No injuries were reported in this incident

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

