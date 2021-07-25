Ask the Expert
Americus man charged in Perry homicide

Cornelius Reyshawn Wallace Murray, 19, and Natajah Sincere Culpepper, 18, charged in Perry...
Cornelius Reyshawn Wallace Murray, 19, and Natajah Sincere Culpepper, 18, charged in Perry homicide.(Perry Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PERRY, Ga. (WALB) - An Americus man has been charged with murder in connection to a homicide in Perry, according to the Perry Police Department.

Police said, around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a call regarding shots fired at Mason Terrace Apartments.

When they arrived they found Willie Jacox, 77, of Centerville, unresponsive and shot multiple times. Officers said they were informed that a man and a woman were seen quickly walking away from the area of the incident.

After further investigation, Cornelius Reyshawn Wallace Murray, 19, of Americus, and Natajah Sincere Culpepper, 18, of Centerville, were involved in the homicide of Jacox, according to the police department.

Murray has been charged with murder while Culpepper is being charged with murder (party to a crime).

Both are currently at the Houston County Detention Center.

