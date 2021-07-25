Ask the Expert
Adel residents celebrate 'Community Action Day' with garden

Adel residents plants community garden
(Dr. Treva Gear)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 6:57 PM EDT
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - The Adel community celebrated “Community Action Day” Saturday by beautifying their community.

Residents came together and planted a community garden at the Lilian T. Griffin Corner at the intersection of Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive and 6th Street.

Adel community plants community garden
(Dr. Treva Gear)

They created a flower bed, planted mustards and cabbage, and also planted wildflowers to attract pollinators to the garden. They also cleaned out more brush.

Adel community plants community garden
(Dr. Treva Gear)

Community members said the purpose of the event was to uplift the community by beautifying and cleaning up areas that have been neglected. Participants said they want to give the community the opportunity to see that together the trajectory of blighted areas can change through collective efforts and shared responsibility. The addition of a community garden provides a shared benefit of unity in the community while providing free access to fresh vegetables.

