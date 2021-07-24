Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Packaged carrots recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Food and Drug Administration reported dozens of packaged carrots products are being recalled due to possible salmonella contamination.

Grimmway Farms issued a voluntary recall of several bagged carrots products from their brands Bunny Luv, Cal-Organics and O Organics.

The products were shipped to retailers throughout the U.S.

No illnesses have been reported in connection to the possible contamination, according to the FDA report.

Consumers are advised to throw away the bags.

More information on the recall can be found on the FDA’s website.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Worth County
3 arrested, 1 sought in Worth Co. crimes
DCP Logo
2 arrested, 2 at large in Dougherty car theft ring
The crash happened on Westover Boulevard on July 19.
Fiery Albany crash caused by racing, report says
Da'briana Reynolds, left, and Jakhari Daniels, right, were charged in connection to a Monday...
2 women charged in connection to Valdosta homicide
Waycross Federal Courthouse
Justice Dept.: Former prison guard admits trafficking drugs

Latest News

FILE - In this April 26, 2021 file photo, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19...
States scale back virus reporting just as cases surge
Grimmway Farms issued a voluntary recall of several of their packaged carrot products from...
Packaged carrots recalled due to possible salmonella contamination
A man is accused of hijacking an ambulance in Houston and taking the EMT and the patient along...
Suspect hijacks ambulance with patient, EMT inside
A man is accused of hijacking an ambulance in Houston and taking the EMT and the patient along...
Suspect hijacks ambulance with patient, EMT inside