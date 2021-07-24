The rain free weekend continues. A nice start to our Sunday with lows a little below average. Enjoy it, because the muggies will return. Highs in the middle 90s with heat index numbers only slightly higher are expected Sunday afternoon. Moisture levels rise as winds turn more southerly. Rain chances rise to the slight side Monday and then scattered side Tuesday and Wednesday. By then you are going to want some rain to cool you off. Highs in the mid to upper 90s and heat index numbers 105 +. Drier and hotter weather looks to win out by the end of next week.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.