Elbit Systems hosts appreciation event at Ft. Benning, introduces new goggles

FT. BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - Elbit Systems of America visited Fort Benning Friday to host a customer appreciation event and show off some new night vision goggles.

Elbit Systems focuses on homeland security, aviation and law enforcement. The company says it has many facilities throughout the country and wants to support those who keep the country safe and secure.

“The U.S Military has always owned the night that is where we shine over a lot of the advisories is the capability to see at night. The ESA High Performance White Phosphors exceeds that capability, gives that war fighter the detail in the darkest conditions to finish his mission,” said Mark Olyer, program manager at Elbit Systems of America.

SWAT team were also introduced to the technology.

