Deerfield-Windsor Football Hosts Kids Camp
By Kyle Logan
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Over at the Deerfield Windsor practice fields, the Knights football program is hosted its annual kids camp this week.

Deerfield Head Football Coach Jake McCrae says this camp is all about learning the basics to build a strong foundation as the kids begin their football careers.

On Wednesday, 40 4th through 8th graders took to the field to learn drills, techniques, all in an effort to become that much better and for the Knights, it’s all about helping build the next generation of football players.

”You’re not going to teach them football, in that small amount of time but if they come out of here learning some things that they’ll carry with them for the rest of their lives then that’s what our job here is to do,” said McCrae. “So whether that is getting them in a good stance, teaching them proper terminology, teaching them some rules of the game, they’ve been sitting around playing Fortnite drinking sweet tea for a year and a half so we’re just beating the sweet tea out of their legs is what I keep telling them, so it’s just great to see kids on green grass.”

A fun camp for the Knights which came to an end Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

