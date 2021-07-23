Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Talk radio host with COVID regrets vaccine hesitancy

According to his brother, Phil Valentine is in a critical care unit on supplemental oxygen, but...
According to his brother, Phil Valentine is in a critical care unit on supplemental oxygen, but not on a ventilator.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A conservative talk radio host from Tennessee who had been a vaccine skeptic until he was hospitalized from COVID-19 now says his listeners should get vaccinated.

Phil Valentine’s brother, Mark Valentine, spoke at length on WWTN-FM in Nashville on Thursday about his brother’s condition.

Mark Valentine says his brother is in a critical care unit on supplemental oxygen, but not on a ventilator.

Phil Valentine has had an afternoon talk radio show on the station for years.

He previously advised listeners to get vaccinated only if they thought they would likely die from COVID-19.

Mark Valentine says his brother now regrets not being an advocate for vaccination.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on Westover Boulevard on July 19.
Fiery Albany crash caused by racing, report says
A Dodge Caravan was damaged after shots were fired on Magnolia Avenue.
APD: Several report of shots fired on Magnolia Street
Jurors returned the guilty verdicts Thursday afternoon against Jim Beck. He was convicted of...
Trial: Suspended Georgia insurance chief convicted of fraud
Both are headed to federal prison
Valdosta couple sentenced for child porn
Hours after his high school graduation, 17-year-old Alonzo Polk drowned at a pool party when he...
Mass. couple charged in teen’s drowning death at graduation pool party

Latest News

People stand behind the fire line as the flames spread through dry grasses at the Steptoe...
Western wildfires: Crews make progress on huge Oregon blaze
Firefighters battle 83 wildfires across 13 states
Extreme heat, drought fuel Western wildfires
Da'briana Reynolds, left, and Jakhari Daniels, right, were charged in connection to a Monday...
2 women charged in connection to Valdosta homicide
Leaders blame unvaccinated people for the continued spread of COVID-19.
US to buy 200M more doses of Pfizer vaccine
Leaders blame unvaccinated people for the continued spread of COVID-19.
Critical care staff at breaking point, overwhelmed by virus