Savannah officer involved in shooting cited military experience in employment application

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: Jul. 23, 2021 at 5:34 PM EDT
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We are learning more about the officer involved in a shooting last weekend in Savannah.

GBI agents say Officer Thomas Love shot Maurice Mincey on East Bolton Street on Saturday night.

Mincey was the passenger in the car that was pulled over after police say the driver didn’t stop at a stop sign. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Mincey was armed but family has argued that he did not have a weapon.

WTOC reported that Love was hired by the Savannah Police Department in April of 2020, his first law enforcement job in Georgia.

Friday, WTOC obtained his application to join the Savannah Police Department. On that application, Love stated that he had served in the Marines for eight years, earning the rank of sergeant before the end of his active service.

Love listed assignments on the security force in Washington DC and time as a combat training instructor at an infantry school in North Carolina. He also noted various awards, including earning expert status on pistol and rifle qualifications multiple times.

The GBI is still investigating this case.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

