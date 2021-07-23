Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Phoebe Putney sees more COVID-19 hospitalizations, encourages vaccinations

Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital(PPMH)
By Dave Miller
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As of noon Friday, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:

  • Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 24
  • Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 2
  • Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
  • Total Inpatients Recovered – 2,461
  • Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 271
  • Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 71
  • Total Vaccines Administered – 57,900

“With COVID-19 vaccines readily available, we have the ability to end the pandemic once and for all.  Unfortunately, we are seeing some concerning numbers.  So far in July, our health system has admitted 58 COVID-19 patients.  That is nearly a 50% increase over our total June admissions, with a week to go in this month,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System President and CEO. 

“The vast majority of patients admitted for treatment of COVID-19 are unvaccinated.  Nationwide, nearly all of the worst ongoing surges are in areas where less than 40% of the population is vaccinated.  Unfortunately, most of the counties in our area fall into that category.  The facts are, cases are rising in southwest Georgia and around the country, and most of those infections could be prevented if more people got vaccinated,” Steiner added.

Phoebe is providing COVID-19 vaccines at clinics throughout southwest Georgia.  You can schedule an appointment at the clinic closest to you by calling 229-312-MYMD.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on Westover Boulevard on July 19.
Fiery Albany crash caused by racing, report says
A Dodge Caravan was damaged after shots were fired on Magnolia Avenue.
APD: Several report of shots fired on Magnolia Street
Jurors returned the guilty verdicts Thursday afternoon against Jim Beck. He was convicted of...
Trial: Suspended Georgia insurance chief convicted of fraud
Both are headed to federal prison
Valdosta couple sentenced for child porn
Hours after his high school graduation, 17-year-old Alonzo Polk drowned at a pool party when he...
Mass. couple charged in teen’s drowning death at graduation pool party

Latest News

An official walks across the infield during the Golden Grand Prix 2020 athletics event at the...
Tokyo Olympians play on UGA grass
DCP Logo
2 arrested, 2 at large in Dougherty car theft ring
Worth County
3 arrested, 1 sought in Worth Co. crimes
Waycross Federal Courthouse
Justice Dept.: Former prison guard admits trafficking drugs