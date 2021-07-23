Phoebe Putney sees more COVID-19 hospitalizations, encourages vaccinations

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As of noon Friday, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:

Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 24

Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 2

Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0

Total Inpatients Recovered – 2,461

Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 271

Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 71

Total Vaccines Administered – 57,900

“With COVID-19 vaccines readily available, we have the ability to end the pandemic once and for all. Unfortunately, we are seeing some concerning numbers. So far in July, our health system has admitted 58 COVID-19 patients. That is nearly a 50% increase over our total June admissions, with a week to go in this month,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System President and CEO.

“The vast majority of patients admitted for treatment of COVID-19 are unvaccinated. Nationwide, nearly all of the worst ongoing surges are in areas where less than 40% of the population is vaccinated. Unfortunately, most of the counties in our area fall into that category. The facts are, cases are rising in southwest Georgia and around the country, and most of those infections could be prevented if more people got vaccinated,” Steiner added.

Phoebe is providing COVID-19 vaccines at clinics throughout southwest Georgia. You can schedule an appointment at the clinic closest to you by calling 229-312-MYMD.

