Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Mario Batali harassment probe settlement: $600K to accusers

FILE - In this May 24, 2019, file photo, celebrity chef Mario Batali is arraigned on a charge...
FILE - In this May 24, 2019, file photo, celebrity chef Mario Batali is arraigned on a charge of indecent assault and battery in Boston Municipal Court in Boston, in connection with a 2017 incident at a Boston restaurant. New York's attorney general Letitia James announced a $600,000 settlement with Batali and his former business partner Joseph Bastianich after investigators alleged a hostile work environment at their restaurants.(Source: David L Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Disgraced chef Mario Batali, his business partner and their New York City restaurant company have agreed to pay $600,000 to resolve a four-year investigation by the state attorney general’s office.

The probe looked into allegations that Batali, restaurant managers and other workers sexually harassed employees.

The money will be split among at least 20 former employees of B&B Hospitality and their Manhattan restaurants Babbo, Lupa and the now-closed Del Posto, all of which Batali co-owned with Joseph Bastianich until March 2019.

Attorney General Letitia James announced the settlement Friday.

Messages seeking comment were left for lawyers for Batali and Bastianich.

Both men’s signatures appeared on the settlement agreement, dated Thursday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on Westover Boulevard on July 19.
Fiery Albany crash caused by racing, report says
A Dodge Caravan was damaged after shots were fired on Magnolia Avenue.
APD: Several report of shots fired on Magnolia Street
Jurors returned the guilty verdicts Thursday afternoon against Jim Beck. He was convicted of...
Trial: Suspended Georgia insurance chief convicted of fraud
Both are headed to federal prison
Valdosta couple sentenced for child porn
Hours after his high school graduation, 17-year-old Alonzo Polk drowned at a pool party when he...
Mass. couple charged in teen’s drowning death at graduation pool party

Latest News

The spike in gun violence plaguing many American cities this year has lawmakers reeling and...
316 people are shot every day in America. Here are 5 stories
An official walks across the infield during the Golden Grand Prix 2020 athletics event at the...
Tokyo Olympians play on UGA grass
First Lady Jill Biden travels to Hawaii follow Tokyo visit
First Lady Jill Biden travels to Hawaii follow Tokyo visit
DCP Logo
2 arrested, 2 at large in Dougherty car theft ring
A Miami-Dade County Police boat patrols in front of the Champlain Towers South condo building,...
Firefighters end search and rescue at Florida condo collapse