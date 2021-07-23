Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Kayakers rescue fawn found swimming in Lake Superior

By Alissa Pietila and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICTURED ROCKS NATIONAL LAKESHORE, Mich. (WLUC/Gray News) - A fawn was helped back to shore after a rescue by a group kayaking along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore on Wednesday.

WLUC reports the group of kayakers was paddling with their Uncle Duckies Paddling Michigan guide, Cole, when they came upon the swimming whitetail deer in Lake Superior.

Video provided by Danyelle Parris shows the group spending quite a bit of time trying to reign in the fawn, who appears to be a strong swimmer, even in the Lake Superior waves.

Thankfully, one of the kayakers, Sydney Scherer, was able to grab the fawn and bring it aboard her kayak.

The group paddled closer to shore, before Scherer let the fawn down into the shallow water to safety.

Parris originally shared the video on TikTok.

Copyright 2021 WLUC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting incident happened in Grady County on Monday.
UPDATE: Man involved in Grady Co. deputy-involved shooting identified
Repairs are underway on Magnolia Street
Sinkhole closes part of Albany street
The crash happened on Westover Boulevard on July 19.
Fiery Albany crash caused by racing, report says
In this Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, file photo, retired Florida State NCAA college football coach...
Former Florida State coach Bobby Bowden diagnosed with terminal medical condition
A Dodge Caravan was damaged after shots were fired on Magnolia Avenue.
APD: Several report of shots fired on Magnolia Street

Latest News

FILE - A 2019 file photo shows Greg Knapp of the Atlanta Falcons NFL football team. Knapp, an...
Jets assistant coach Knapp dies after being struck by car while biking
Storms in January 2017 damaged multiple communities.
WALB Investigates: Homeowners still have no FEMA funding more than 4 years after storms
A stage wall collapses one day before a major music festival in Miami.
Giant video screen collapses ahead of music festival in South Florida
FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2018, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh stands before a...
Dems renew questions about FBI background check of Kavanaugh