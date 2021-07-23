Ask the Expert
Albany Housing Authority offers new scholarship program

By Gabrielle Ware
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Housing Authority will help pay for two hard-working students’ college education.

It’s hosting the Jeanette Henderson Scholarship Banquet on August 26 at the Hilton Garden Inn. The banquet is a fundraiser and an award ceremony. The award recipients will get their scholarship that night so you can see your funds being put to use.

Albany Housing Authority CEO Dr. William Myles said the program is the first of its kind in Albany and is only available to Albany Housing Authority residents.

“This is a great opportunity to allow residents to be empowered through education. And once they increase their earning potential, now they have the opportunity to go out and further their career and actually purchase a home as well. That’s the end goal for us so we were really excited about being able to provide that opportunity,” said Dr. Myles.

The scholarship application is due by August 12.

To buy tickets to the semi-formal event, you can contact the Albany Housing Authority and ask for Samala Carrington at (229) 434-4500.

They’re also encouraging sponsorship for tickets.

Jeanette Henderson was a dedicated employee of the Albany Housing Authority for over 30 years.

