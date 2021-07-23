Albany commissioners begin hosting town hall meetings since the pandemic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - For the first time since the pandemic, some Albany commissioners are hosting a series of town hall meetings.

Ward IV Commissioner Chad Warbington hosted a meeting from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Robert Cross Middle School.

“This is just a way for multiple neighborhoods to come together and talk about what’s happening, positive and negative trends and public safety is probably the number one topic,” said Warbington.

Other topics likely to pop up are code enforcement, utility costs and billing and capital projects.

Warbington will host another meeting next Thursday at West Town Elementary from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Commissioner Demetrius Young will host a town hall meeting next Thursday as well from 6:45 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Martin Luther King Elementary School.

