3 arrested, 1 sought in Worth Co. crimes

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - On July 19 and 20, the Worth County Sheriff’s Office obtained nearly 300 arrest warrants for four suspects for multiple counts of felony entering auto, felony conspiracy and misdemeanor criminal trespass.

Zackary Graffam, 19, Ethan Bridges, 20, and Grant Wininger, 19, are currently in jail. Abbie McDaniel, 20, is still on the loose, the sheriff’s office said.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Office and surrounding counties also have evidence linking these suspects to similar crimes in their counties, and additional warrants may follow, the sheriff’s office said in a release.

Some property has been recovered and will be returned to the rightful owners.

Worth County Sheriff Don Whitaker wants residents to call with tips on crimes.

Sheriff Donald Whitaker asked that anyone who may have unknowingly purchased stolen items from these suspects, or if anyone knows where McDaniel may be, call his office.

“This will not be tolerated in Worth County, and we encourage the community to contact Worth County E-911 or the Criminal Investigations Division at (229) 776-8218 to report any suspicious activity,” Whitaker said.

