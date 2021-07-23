Ask the Expert
2 arrested, 2 at large in Dougherty car theft ring

DCP Logo(DCP)
By Dave Miller
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County Police announced that two people are in custody, and they need your help finding two other suspects who police believe were involved in a car theft ring that’s being operated in Dougherty County.

Two people are in custody in connection to this case. Shyanne Kellis is charged with theft by receiving stolen property, and Brandon Watson is charged with theft by taking motor vehicles and theft by receiving.

DCP is looking for James Glass and Alexander Arevalo. We don’t have a mugshot of Arevalo.
DCP is looking for James Glass and Alexander Arevalo. We don’t have a mugshot of Arevalo.(Dougherty Co. Sheriff)

DCP is looking for James Glass and Alexander Arevalo. Glass is wanted for theft by taking a motor vehicle and owning and operating a “chop shop” on the Liberty Expressway.

Alexander Arevalo is wanted for theft by taking motor vehicle and theft by receiving. Detectives say he’s also wanted on felony charges related to an aggravated assault in Lee County.

Police are presuming both suspects are armed and dangerous. DCP says they plan to charge more than half a dozen additional suspects in the coming weeks.

If you know where they are - call Crimestoppers at 436-TIPS.

