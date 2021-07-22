Weekend events set to raise awareness on disabilities law anniversary

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A two-day event celebrating the 31st anniversary of the Americans With Disabilities Act starts on Friday.

It makes discrimination against people with disabilities illegal in the workplace, politics and transportation.

Advocacy Resource Center (ARC) of Southwest Georgia and One Voice Georgia will team up for the event.

ARC Executive Director DeAnna Julian said there will be live music, food trucks, and cornhole tournaments.

The 5K is on Saturday.

”Run, roll, walk, however, you want to participate. So, we’re really excited about bringing awareness and education, not only with Americans With Disabilities Act, but the people of our community. How we can all come together and support them,” said Julian.

The event on Friday will start at 6 p.m. at the Veteran’s Amphitheater in Albany, free of charge.

Saturday’s 5K will start at 8 a.m. at the Flint River Trail.

It’s $25 to register.

