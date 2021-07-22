Ask the Expert
Valdosta City Council to vote on name change for Forrest Street

Forrest Street name change up for vote at Valdosta City Council's Thursday meeting.
Forrest Street name change up for vote at Valdosta City Council's Thursday meeting.
By Jennifer Morejon
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta City Council will meet Thursday to vote on a request to change the name of Forrest Street.

After five months, a group completed the requirements needed to make it happen.

The group hopes to change the name to Barack Obama Boulevard.

The group is called A.C.T.I.O.N., or A Chance To Initiate Opportunities Now.

The group said they gathered more than the required 60% of resident and business signatures.

DJ Davis, leading this initiative, said it was challenging. Many times volunteers got doors slammed in their faces.

The group said the street is named after a former Ku Klux Klan leader.

A group hopes to change the name to Barack Obama Boulevard.
A group hopes to change the name to Barack Obama Boulevard.

”The meaning of names is powerful. It shows how much the community cared about changing his name and these are people on the streets, so the credit doesn’t come to me. The credit goes to the residents of Forrest Street that wanted this name change and they allowed it to happen by signing the signature,” said Davis.

Some opposed to changing the name argue that the street is named after a Black business owner, Elbert Forrest, citing past city council records.

If the city approves the request to change the name, it will cost almost $3,000.

The group said they’ve already raised the money to cover it.

City officials said the money pays for things like changing the street signs.

If approved, a 90-day period is given for emergency officials to update dispatch records and people living on that street to update financial statements.

