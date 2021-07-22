Ask the Expert
Trial: Suspended Georgia insurance chief convicted of fraud

Jurors returned the guilty verdicts Thursday afternoon against Jim Beck. He was convicted of...
Jurors returned the guilty verdicts Thursday afternoon against Jim Beck. He was convicted of charges of wire fraud, mail fraud, money laundering and tax fraud. (Source: WALB)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) - A jury has convicted Georgia’s suspended insurance commissioner of all 37 counts of fraud and money laundering against him at his trial.  

Jurors returned the guilty verdicts Thursday afternoon against Jim Beck. He was convicted of charges of wire fraud, mail fraud, money laundering and tax fraud.

He had been indicted months after taking office in 2019.

Prosecutors presented evidence that Beck orchestrated a scheme to embezzle more than $2 million from the Georgia Underwriting Association. Beck had managed the state-chartered private insurer of last resort for years before he took office. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

